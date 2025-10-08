Add DNA as a Preferred Source
MS Dhoni adds another jewel to his crown, becomes DGCA certified drone pilot

Apart from the cricketing world, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added another feather to his hat by becoming a certified drone pilot. Know the whole story.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:44 AM IST

MS Dhoni, former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings veteran, has added another feather to his hat as he is now a certified DGCA drone pilot. On Tuesday, Dhoni announced that he has completed the DGCA Drone Pilot Certification Program. He has officially obtained a drone pilot license from Garuda Aerospace, after completing a rigorous training program. Taking to his Facebook account, Dhoni wrote, ''Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace.''

Deets about Garuda Aerospace

Garuda Aerospace is a DCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) and has trained over 2,500 aspiring pilots to date. Speaking about Dhoni's achievement, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his delight that their brand ambassador had completed the program.

"Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning," Jayaprakash said.

"His unwavering belief in our mission to revolutionise the drone industry is a massive source of encouragement for the entire team. Mahi Bhai is an inspiration, and his hands-on approach further validates our commitment to excellence and to fostering a culture of skill and innovation in this sector," he added.

For those unversed, Dhoni also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army since 2011. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019 and currently features only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the cricket field.

(With ANI inputs)

