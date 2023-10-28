Headlines

Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

Meet 14-year-old student who invented soap to treat skin cancer, costs just…

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Meet 14-year-old student who invented soap to treat skin cancer, costs just…

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Bollywood actors who married their co-stars

6 cricketers of Pakistan origin who played for another country

10 superfoods for healthy, strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Within the context of the ongoing Mr Cricket UAE World Championship, Danube Sports World unveiled a remarkable World Cup-style Indoor Cricket Tournament, setting a new benchmark for cricketing entertainment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anis Sajan, known as "Mr. Cricket UAE," orchestrated an awe-inspiring event that took the cricketing world by storm. Within the context of the ongoing Mr Cricket UAE World Championship, Danube Sports World unveiled a remarkable World Cup-style Indoor Cricket Tournament, setting a new benchmark for cricketing entertainment. 

This ingenious initiative not only delivered the excitement of global cricket events but also addressed the challenges presented by extreme climatic conditions in certain regions, making indoor cricket an attractive and viable option. 

The event, held with impeccable planning and execution, transcended the boundaries of a mere cricket tournament. It was a celebration of unity, reflecting the cultural mosaic that defines the United Arab Emirates. Diverse teams converged, echoing the nation's multicultural spirit. The day was nothing short of a cricket carnival, complete with various exhilarating activities. Cricket enthusiasts tested their skills and cricket knowledge, while a pulsating DJ elevated the atmosphere, keeping spirits soaring. A face-painting booth allowed fans to display their team loyalty with unbridled pride. 

A highlight of this spectacle was the creation of a bespoke jersey, meticulously designed under Sajan's watchful eye. This jersey, adorned with the flags of India and Pakistan, delivered a potent message: "Two countries, one passion - Cricket." In Sajan's words, cricket transcends national boundaries, uniting even competitive nations. He shared the heartwarming camaraderie that players from both sides displayed during practice sessions, highlighting the event's mission to act as a bridge, fostering harmony and overcoming divides. 

The event was elevated by the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates, India, and Pakistan that resounded through the indoor arena, evoking feelings of pride and unity. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match was a dramatic showdown, ultimately won by the team representing India, etching their victory in the annals of cricketing history. 

In a moving show of sportsmanship, both team captains exchanged the "Do Desh Ek Jaan" jerseys, symbolising the deep bond that cricket forges, irrespective of geopolitical tensions. The rhythmic beats of the dhol wala added a captivating energy to the event, ensuring that the spirit of cricket touched every heart, transcending language and culture. 

This event was not confined to the arena; it reached a global audience through live commentary and live broadcasting, emphasising that cricket is a universal language that brings people together, reinforcing the notion that cricket is a powerful force that promotes unity and belonging. The event showcased the sport's unique power to overcome boundaries, both geographical and political, and create an atmosphere of harmony and unity. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category; AQI at 256

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Woman alleges Southwest removed her from flight for petting her dog; airline responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE