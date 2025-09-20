Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Moye moye moment': Netizens troll Pakistan as Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee again in IND vs PAK game

A piece of bad news have arrived for the Pakistani cricket fans as their latest nemesis, Andy Pycroft, will again serve as the match referee for the upcoming clash with India in the Super 4 round.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Andy Pycroft was the match referee of the IND vs PAK group stage match
Pakistan cricket team's latest nemesis, Andy Pycroft, who was the match referee in the recent clash with India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, is set to again oversee the Super 4 game on Sunday. After the IND vs PAK match last Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to remove Prycroft from the panel of the match referee for allegedly violating the ICC Code of Conduct. However, ICC bluntly rejected PCB's demand and decided to retain Pycroft as the match referee for the game on Sunday.

Now, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), ICC has decided that Pycroft will be the match referee again for the IND vs PAK match in Dubai. This all started after Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players during the Toss and even after the conclusion of the match. Later, PCB threatened to boycott their upcoming clash with the UAE on September 16, and the Pakistani player even created drama ahead of the match. Later, the PCB circulated a video on its social media, claiming that Pycroft had 'apologised' for the incident.

But, ICC categorically stated by sending an email to the PCB and said that Pycroft had never apologised but only 'regretted the miscommunication'. Not only this, ICC also accused PCB of violating protocols related to the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

Soon after the news of Pycroft serving as the match referee went viral, social media users brutally trolled Pakistan and PCB. One user wrote, ''Moye moye moment for Pakistan.''

As per some media reports, Team India will be maintaining the same policy against the arch-rivals in the upcoming contest as well. Not many now that India and Pakistan might again face each other in the Asia Cup 2025, and that too in the finals.

