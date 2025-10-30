Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker
CRICKET
Phoebe Litchfield’s sensational century powered Australia to 338 runs in the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final, setting India a record 339-run chase. The Indian bowlers fought hard but couldn’t stop the onslaught as Australia took control in the high-voltage knockout clash.
An explosive century from opener Phoebe Litchfield, along with a late-innings blitz from Ashleigh Gardner, propelled the formidable Australian women's team to a commanding total of 338 all out against hosts India in a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia bounced back from an early setback—the dismissal of captain Alyssa Healy (5)—thanks to a remarkable 155-run partnership between the aggressive Litchfield and the seasoned Ellyse Perry. Litchfield, showcasing exceptional maturity and power, smashed 119 runs off just 93 balls, including 17 fours and 3 sixes, before being bowled by a delivery from Amanjot Kaur. Perry provided stability in the middle overs with a solid 77 off 88 deliveries.
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 30, 2025
wickets each for Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma
wicket each for Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Radha Yadav
Over to our batters now!
Scorecard https://t.co/ou9H5gNDPT#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WRXlvLtfwL
India attempted a brief comeback with the twin strikes of Sree Charani (2/49), who also dismissed Beth Mooney (24). However, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner then unleashed a breathtaking assault in the death overs. Gardner blasted a rapid 63 off 45 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, pushing Australia past the 300-run mark and establishing a daunting target.
A dramatic final over from Deepti Sharma witnessed three wickets fall—two to the spinner and a final-ball run-out—but the defending champions will be extremely pleased with their substantial score. India now faces the daunting task of chasing a Women's ODI World Cup record target of 339 runs to secure a spot in the final.
