Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

An explosive century from opener Phoebe Litchfield, along with a late-innings blitz from Ashleigh Gardner, propelled the formidable Australian women's team to a commanding total of 338 all out against hosts India in a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia bounced back from an early setback—the dismissal of captain Alyssa Healy (5)—thanks to a remarkable 155-run partnership between the aggressive Litchfield and the seasoned Ellyse Perry. Litchfield, showcasing exceptional maturity and power, smashed 119 runs off just 93 balls, including 17 fours and 3 sixes, before being bowled by a delivery from Amanjot Kaur. Perry provided stability in the middle overs with a solid 77 off 88 deliveries.





India attempted a brief comeback with the twin strikes of Sree Charani (2/49), who also dismissed Beth Mooney (24). However, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner then unleashed a breathtaking assault in the death overs. Gardner blasted a rapid 63 off 45 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, pushing Australia past the 300-run mark and establishing a daunting target.

A dramatic final over from Deepti Sharma witnessed three wickets fall—two to the spinner and a final-ball run-out—but the defending champions will be extremely pleased with their substantial score. India now faces the daunting task of chasing a Women's ODI World Cup record target of 339 runs to secure a spot in the final.

