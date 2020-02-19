Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'Mother from another brother': Twitter mocks Umar Akmal for confusing caption of photo with Abdul Razzak

Upon understanding what a blunder he has committed, Akmal deleted the tweet, however, Twitterati were already on to him and created hilarious memes out of his post as "#UmarAkmalQuote" started trending on Twitter.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2020, 11:53 AM IST

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has once again become a laughing stock on social media with his recent post on Twitter.

The out of favour wicket-keeper batsman on Wednesday (February 19), posted a selfie on the micro-blogging website with teammate Abdul Razzak.

However, the biggest mistake was he captioned the post saying: "Mother from another brother."

 

Upon understanding what a blunder he has committed, Akmal deleted the tweet, however, Twitterati were already on to him and created hilarious memes out of his post as "#UmarAkmalQuote" started trending on Twitter.

 

 

