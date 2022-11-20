Search icon
'Most unfairly treated player..': Fans furious after Sanju Samson gets snubbed against New Zealand

Sanju Samson was not selected in India playing XI, and not for the first time, with fans unhappy with the selection made by Hardik Pandya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Sanju Samson was snubbed against New Zealand, prompting anguish from fans

Team India's second T20I against New Zealand kick-started at Bay Oval on Sunday before rain halted play briefly. It was a surprise pairing of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, the two left-handers who came out to bat after being invited by Kane Williamson to bat first. 

However, there was a shocking omission in the playing XI as Hardik Pandya opted to snub Sanju Samson, and fans were not happy with the decision at all. Samson had been part of the India's second-string team when they played against Ireland earlier in 2022, he wasn't chosen in the World Cup squad, and against New Zealand, he was only among the reserves. 

Fans thus felt that Samson was being treated 'unfairly' and they flooded Twitter with reactions about the latest snub. 

India nonetheless began the match well, Kishan and Pant helped India to a steady start, while Pant departed after scoring six runs, Suryakumar Yadav joined Kishan in the middle as India reached the total of 501/ but rain forced the play into a halt. 

