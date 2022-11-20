'Most unfairly treated player..': Fans furious after Sanju Samson gets snubbed against New Zealand

Sanju Samson was snubbed against New Zealand, prompting anguish from fans

Team India's second T20I against New Zealand kick-started at Bay Oval on Sunday before rain halted play briefly. It was a surprise pairing of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, the two left-handers who came out to bat after being invited by Kane Williamson to bat first.

However, there was a shocking omission in the playing XI as Hardik Pandya opted to snub Sanju Samson, and fans were not happy with the decision at all. Samson had been part of the India's second-string team when they played against Ireland earlier in 2022, he wasn't chosen in the World Cup squad, and against New Zealand, he was only among the reserves.

Fans thus felt that Samson was being treated 'unfairly' and they flooded Twitter with reactions about the latest snub.

READ| LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Rain halts play, India 50/1 after losing Rishabh Pant early

Check what fans had to say:

That's how things work for Sanju Samson since 2014, the most unfairly treated player ever in Indian cricket history#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/SRCTR3PBsR November 20, 2022

What Sanju Samson has to do to get chances in Indian playing X1 avg in 2022 in T20i 44 and SR of 158 but still not included whereas Rishabh Pant who failed in 64 matches gets into the team without contributing anything to the team. Shame on @BCCI #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/UxuxhVXS54 — Roshmi (@CricGalRoshmi) November 20, 2022

Seriously it's hard to imagine in the shoes of #Sanjusamson ....You are not doing anything wrong still you are not finding a place in the playing eleven.....You please leave the Indian team pic.twitter.com/nSJ2Oetkbt — Snlkmr791 (@snlkmr791) November 20, 2022

#SanjuSamson fan are everywhere .

Simon :- What u like about Sanju samson ?

Fan :- The way he bats #NZVSIND

#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Gm7BSaBvEX November 20, 2022

After 2 years, They will say Sanju is 30 and he is not fit into T20 team..



Injustice continues...#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/nmBH7kMucd — Madiyan (@maDiyan_) November 20, 2022

India nonetheless began the match well, Kishan and Pant helped India to a steady start, while Pant departed after scoring six runs, Suryakumar Yadav joined Kishan in the middle as India reached the total of 501/ but rain forced the play into a halt.