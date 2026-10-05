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'Most recognised Pakistani face globally': Ravi Shastri breaks silence on Imran Khan’s treatment in jail

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of old rival Imran Khan and expressed concerns over his treatment inside jail, hoping that the former Pakistan PM gets better and humane treatment.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

'Most recognised Pakistani face globally': Ravi Shastri breaks silence on Imran Khan’s treatment in jail
Ravi Shastri has raised concerns over Imran Khan's treatment inside jail. (AI-Generated)
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Ravi Shastri, former India head coach and all-rounder, is the latest entrant in the list of veteran cricketers who have come out in support of Imran Khan and expressed concerns over his treatment in jail. Imran Khan is a household name in Pakistan, who won the first-ever ODI World Cup for his nation in 1992 and is also a former Prime Minister, who is behind the bars since 2023 in Rawalpindi.

Shastri slams Pakistan govt, says 'no one treats a human being like that'

In a recent event, Ravi Shastri called out the Pakistan government's shocking behaviour towards their former PM and said that no one should be treated like that. While speaking at an event by Republic World, Shastri said, ''I'm not a politician. But just to see the way he's being treated today is shocking. You know, no one treats a human being like that. On humanitarian grounds, I don't think he deserves what he's getting. So I don't speak just for myself. I think there'll be a lot of cricketers around the globe who will be echoing the same sentiments.''

'Hope he comes out and is treated better'

''I just hope he's well and his health is good. Because what he gave to the game was something special. And my memories of him are just being an outstanding leader. You know, just a leader of men. The ability to motivate youngsters and then take them through. You said he came close at the age of 40, captain of the side, and he won the World Cup with a pretty young team,'' he added.

Expressing hope that Imran Khan would eventually come out of jail, he further said, ''Hopefully. Hope he comes out and is treated better. He's been there for a long time. You could be out somewhere else, in the same position, because I don't understand the politics. But to sit in a cell there, he doesn't deserve it because he's the most recognised Pakistani face globally. Whether you like it or not, that's my view.''

Shastri recalls Imran, the cricketer and leader

Shastri was also full of praise for Imran when he was a cricketer and won the World Cup for his side with a team of young players. ''This man you're seeing there with me was an unbelievable cricketer. I mean, a great cricketer is an understatement. The rivalry was out of respect. It was India-Pakistan at the time, with both teams playing a lot of cricket. So that rivalry was there. But this fellow as a cricketer was something else. He was a leader. Leader of men. Magnificent all-round cricketer,'' Shastri said.

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