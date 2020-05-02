'Most memorable moments for me': Suresh Raina on his maiden T20I century for India

Team India batter Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer ever to smash a T20I century today against South Africa, back in 2010.

The veteran middle-order batsman took to social media on Saturday (May 2) to recall the most memorable moments of his career.

"One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I'm on the field," Raina wrote on Twitter.

In the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

When Raina came out to bat in the very first over of the innings after Team India lost their first wicket of Murali Vijay.

The left-handed batsman then went on to play an exclusive knock of 101 runs off just 60 balls. On his way, Raina smashed nine fours and five sixes as India posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

The Men in Blue were successful in defending the total and the side won the match by 14 runs.