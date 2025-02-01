Sangwan's outstanding performance, which garnered attention on social media, overshadowed Kohli's eagerly awaited comeback to domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus.

When Railways' bowler Himanshu Sangwan took the valuable wicket of Virat Kohli in a Ranji Trophy 2025 match against Delhi, he immediately became well-known. Sangwan's outstanding performance, which garnered attention on social media, overshadowed Kohli's eagerly awaited comeback to domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus.

During his return to the Ranji Trophy, Kohli struggled to recover his form and could not contribute domestically. Fans were thrilled to see Kohli bat at number four for Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but Sangwan crushed their dreams. The crowd was silenced as the bowler hit Kohli's off-stump with a beautiful ball. Even Kohli, who only managed six runs off fifteen balls, seemed taken aback by the ball's movement as Sangwan celebrated his important wicket. Delhi ended the day in a respectable position despite Kohli's early dismissal, reaching 334-7 against Railways' first innings total of 241.

However, following Kohli's dismissal, Sangwan came under fire from supporters. Among the ten thousand spectators, he faced harsh responses and verbal abuse. Sangwan said that some of the audience members verbally assaulted him.

“When I went back to the boundary line people were saying things. Yaar, hum Kohli ko dekhne aaye aur aapne out kar diya, kuch gaaliyan bhi thi (We came here to watch Virat Kohli bat and there were few abuses also). However after a while, a group of boys also cheered me and congratulated me for my good bowling,” Sangwan told Indian Express after the day’s play.

With an amazing performance, Sangwan, a former senior ticket collector currently working at the New Delhi Railway Station, dazzled the audience. Although the euphoria around Kohli's arrival was immense, it only lasted for 21 minutes. Kohli was visibly agitated after Sangwan's delivery sent his off-stump flying. After observing the broken stumps for a while at the crease, Kohli turned to slowly return to the dugout.

Sangwan remarked quietly that getting Kohli out was the biggest wicket of his career when reflecting on this momentous occasion.

“It is the most important wicket of my life. There was no special plan, I just wanted to stick to my strength, which is bowl full,” Sangwan added.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli felicitated by DDCA at Arun Jaitley Stadium; touches childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet