'Most important cricketer ever': Virat Kohli receives ultimate tribute after RCB’s back-to-back IPL triumph

Virat Kohli earned massive praise after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second straight IPL title. Following RCB’s triumph over Gujarat Titans, fans and experts hailed Kohli as one of cricket’s most influential figures.

Virat Kohli isn’t easing up, not even a little, as his legendary career moves into its final stretch. He’s 37 now and still carrying teams, piling on the runs, and just keeps rewriting the record books, especially when it comes to chasing. Trophies? He keeps adding those too. Kohli played a huge part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s success, helping them finally end their IPL title drought—and not just once, but twice in a single year.

But it’s not just the runs that make him so valuable for RCB as they head into this new chapter. It’s the way his fire still catches on with everyone around him. He’s as driven as ever, hungry for more, and brings that trademark intensity every match. The game itself keeps changing—especially in T20 cricket—but Kohli doesn’t just hang on, he adapts and keeps producing. While younger guys like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are making their mark, Kohli has quietly adjusted his own approach to stay ahead.

This shift really shows in his IPL 2026 numbers: a career-high strike rate of 165.85 for the season. That’s not just good. It’s a statement.

And when the pressure’s highest, Kohli still delivers—like his Player of the Match performance in the IPL final. The praise is everywhere. People are honestly just amazed at how he manages to stay at the center of things, no matter how much cricket changes.

Take Stuart Broad, the former England pacer. He’s not shy about putting Kohli near the very top of cricket’s all-time greats.

“There’s a case for calling him the most important cricketer ever in this era of so much change,” Broad said on his For the Love of Cricket podcast. “Look at what he’s done—under-19 World Cup winner and captain, two Champions Trophies, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, led India as World Test Championship mace holders for three years, and now two IPL titles.”

Every time RCB’s lifted that IPL trophy, Kohli’s been right there as their leading run-scorer. Broad sees that as proof of just how relentless Kohli is. He even compared Kohli’s IPL breakthrough to Rory McIlroy finally winning and defending the Masters in golf after years of trying.

“With Kohli and the IPL, it started to look like it would just keep slipping away from him,” Broad said. “It was like everyone wanted him to win so badly, but maybe it just wasn’t going to happen. Then, not only does he win it, he goes and wins again. Back-to-back.”

Broad gave credit to RCB’s leadership, including Kohli, for that repeat success. “It’s not easy to defend a title. You have to reset everything—your goals, your drive. But Kohli, he just never runs out of drive, does he?”

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