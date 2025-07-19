Most expensive kit in cricket history? Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard to sport 18-karat gold jerseys in World Championship of Legends

The West Indies Champions squad, featuring other T20 legends like Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, will don the striking new kit for the first time in their tournament opener at 5:00 PM IST today.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is set to witness a dazzling display of opulence as West Indies Champions stalwarts Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard take the field wearing what is being billed as the most expensive jersey in cricket history. The team will debut the unique gold-embellished kit in their opening match against South Africa Champions later today at Edgbaston.

The bespoke jersey, in the iconic West Indian maroon, is a product of a collaboration between the team's owners, the Channel 2 Group Corporation, and the Dubai-based luxury fashion house, Lorenze. The meticulously constructed kit is made of real 18-karat gold, which is a first for the sport. It will come in three limited editions, each containing 30g, 20g, and 10g of gold, making it a one-of-a-kind collectible.

This initiative is being hailed as a tribute to the glittering legacy of West Indies cricket. Raj Karan Duggal, Founder of Lorenze, described the jersey as "wearable history" that fuses "royal craftsmanship, cultural pride, and sporting excellence."

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, added, "West Indies Champions have many legends in the team, and the jersey is a fitting tribute to all the greats of West Indian cricket."

The West Indies Champions squad, featuring other T20 legends like Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, will don the striking new kit for the first time in their tournament opener at 5:00 PM IST today.

The ECB-sanctioned World Championship of Legends, running from July 18 to August 2 across England, brings together retired cricketing giants from six nations: Australia, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies, for a nostalgic celebration of the sport. This blend of high fashion and cricketing heritage has already become a major talking point of the tournament.

