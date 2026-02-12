FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mosca brothers smash fifties as Italy outclass Nepal by 10 wickets for maiden T20 World Cup win

Italy secured their maiden T20 World Cup victory with a dominant 10-wicket win over Nepal, powered by sensational fifties from the Mosca brothers. The clinical chase marked a historic milestone for Italian cricket and signaled their growing impact on the global stage.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

Mosca brothers smash fifties as Italy outclass Nepal by 10 wickets for maiden T20 World Cup win
Italy stormed into cricket history on Thursday, grabbing their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win with a crushing 10-wicket victory over Nepal at Mumbai’s famous Wankhede Stadium. The day belonged to the Mosca brothers, Anthony and Justin, who made chasing 124 look like a walk in the park. They wrapped up the target in just 12.4 overs and didn’t break a sweat doing it. For Italian cricket, this isn’t just a win—it’s a turning point. It shows the European qualifiers can hang with the best.

It all started with the bowlers. Stand-in captain Harry Manenti won the toss and didn’t hesitate to bowl first. The Italian spinners went to work right away, and Nepal’s batters never really recovered.

Ben Manenti stood out, tossing down four tight overs for just nine runs and picking up two wickets. Crishan Kalugamage stepped up too, ripping through Nepal’s middle order and finishing with three wickets for 18. Nepal, who nearly knocked off England just days earlier, looked lost. Only Aarif Sheikh (27) and captain Rohit Paudel offered any pushback, but Nepal stumbled to 123 all out in 19.3 overs.

Then came the Mosca show. Chasing 124, Anthony and Justin set the tone from ball one. They played with intent, took the crowd out of the game, and never looked back.

Anthony led the charge, hammering anything loose and bringing up his fifty with a huge six over mid-wicket. Justin played it cool early, then put his foot down late to match his brother’s half-century and finish the job.

Together, they put on an unbeaten 124-run partnership. There was no drama—Italy crossed the line with 44 balls to spare.

After dropping their opening match to Scotland, this win keeps Italy right in the mix in Group C. For a country famous for football, this moment at the Wankhede might just signal the start of something new.

Italy rides this wave into their next game, while Nepal has some soul-searching to do after a rough day in Mumbai.

