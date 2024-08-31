Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

6 animals that reproduce without mating

6 animals that reproduce without mating

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

7 countries for Beer lovers

7 countries for Beer lovers

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफ��ी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

While Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs, he finds himself at the bottom of the list among the four former captains in Test cricket

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As Joe Root continues his journey towards greatness, England fans and former players are reveling in the accomplishments of their former Test captain. During the opening day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Root led England's resurgence, guiding them from 130/4 to 358/7 by stumps. In the process, Root secured his 33rd Test century, the highest among active Test cricketers and tying Alastair Cook for the most Test centuries by an English batsman. Currently, Root leads the pack, with Kane Williamson (32), Steve Smith (32), and Virat Kohli (29) following closely behind.

The renowned "Fab Four" of the past decade continue to showcase their prowess, with Kohli of India surprisingly lagging behind in terms of Test centuries. While Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs, he finds himself at the bottom of the list among the four former captains in Test cricket. Additionally, Kohli ranks as the second-most experienced player, with Root leading the way at 144 Tests, followed by Smith at 109 and Williamson at 100 Tests.

The statistics surrounding Joe Root and Virat Kohli have added an intriguing element to their respective careers. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken it upon himself to delve into these numbers, comparing the performances of the two cricketing giants. In a playful jab at Indian fans, Vaughan highlighted some key stats that showcase Root's superiority over Kohli in Test cricket.

Despite making his debut more than a year after Kohli, Root currently holds the edge in terms of runs, strike-rate, and average. This may have ruffled the feathers of Kohli's fanbase, but it is important to note that Root has played 31 more Tests and batted in 72 more innings than Kohli. This age gap in experience explains the disparity in numbers between the two players.

Root's impressive record of 12131 runs surpasses Kohli's 8848 runs by a significant margin of 3290 runs. Additionally, Root boasts a higher average of 50.33 compared to Kohli's 49.15, albeit by a narrow margin. 

Root has a superior strike rate, scoring at 56.70 compared to Kohli's 55.56. While the margin of difference may seem slight, it still leans in favor of the England great. Root boasts 64 half-centuries compared to Kohli's 30 and has hit more sixes (44) than the Indian batting stalwart.

For a significant period, Root and Kohli were neck-and-neck in their progress. However, Kohli fell behind due to a lean 16-month period that drastically impacted his scores. Between November 2019 and March 2022, Kohli failed to score a century, and a slump in form in the first half of 2022 caused his average to drop below 50 for the first time in years.

During this period, Kohli's contemporaries, including Williamson, Smith, and Root, surged ahead, scoring centuries at a much higher frequency. In terms of runs, Kohli ranks third among the Fab Four, with Smith in second place with 9685 runs and counting. Williamson is close behind Kohli with 8743 runs.

Also read| Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

'Era of Uninterrupted…': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sends message to Pakistan

'Era of Uninterrupted…': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sends message to Pakistan

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement