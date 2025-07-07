Morne Morkel reveals why Shubman Gill took so long to declare 2nd innings on Day 4 of 2nd Test against England, coach says, 'It was about...'

When asked about the timing of the declaration, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided insight into the decision-making process. Let's check below to know more.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's combined efforts led to India securing three wickets before the close of play on Day 4 of the second Test against England. With 90 overs to bowl on Day 5 and needing just 7 wickets, India has positioned itself strongly to level the series at 1-1. However, the potential for rain to disrupt the final day's play poses a risk of England securing a draw. When asked about the timing of the declaration, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided insight into the decision-making process.

Why Shubman Gill took so long to declare 2nd innings on Day 4?

Morkel said that the declaration was a topic of extensive discussion. While the weather is unpredictable, the team aimed to establish a comfortable position before concluding the innings. The plan to claim a few of England's wickets before the end of play was also successfully executed.

"We did speak about it [timing of declaration] a lot during the day. It's still a good wicket, even our boys were batting quite comfortably there towards the back end. They were batting at 4-5 runs an over," Morkel said. "You can't control the weather. It was about getting ourselves into a comfortable position and having 20-25 overs at them tonight to take a few wickets. We got that, which is a bonus for us."

Akash Deep's impressive bowling

In the match, Akash Deep replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the side as the latter was rested, putting more responsibility of veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj's shoulders.

“Very happy so far (with the performance of pacers). We had some good discussions after the last game. It is a pleasing sign (show in Bumrah's absence). Akash Deep is an attacking bowler, asking questions on the stumps.

The England conditions suit him. He is running in at high pace and that is a good sign. The more confidence you give him the better he gets,” said Morkel after stumps on day four.

Meanwhile, Siraj took a six-wicket haul in the first innings and got rid of Zak Crawley in the final hour on day five.