'More valuable than Jasprit Bumrah': Former Indian cricketer makes shocking claims ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

CRICKET
In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer made shocking claims about a bowler and even called him more valuable than pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Team India defeated Australia recently in a 5-match T20I series on the island nation's soil. The main architect of India's victory is being considered Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 5 wickets in the series, despite the pitch of Australia, which generally favours pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath also made a shocking claim ahead of the next ICC tournament, which is the T20I World Cup, scheduled to be played in the Indian subcontinent.
While speaking to Star Sports, Badrinath said, ''Numbers tell us that Varun Chakaravarthy is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. He is more valuable than even Bumrah. Whenever the runs are flowing in the powerplay or the middle overs or even in the 18th over, Varun is the go-to bowler.''
''He has gone to a different level with his game. A superb comeback after being given a chance initially and getting dropped because of fitness. But in this second phase after his comeback, he has taken his game to the next level,'' he added.
Praising Chakaravarthy and calling him 'a huge asset' for India, Badrinath further said, ''He's a huge asset for India, in fact, even a weapon. Going forward, with the T20 World Cup in India, he will be the most crucial factor. If Varun has a good day, there is a great chance the Indian team will have a good day.''
For those unversed, Varun Chakaravarthy is currently the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Bowler Rankings with 799 ratings. No other Indian bowler is in the list of top 10 in the format.