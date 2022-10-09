Search icon
'More than a century', Netizens react as Ishan Kishan misses his maiden ODI century by 7 runs

Chasing a decent target of 279 runs, India lost both the openers inside first 9 overs and 48 runs but Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan sailed the innings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the South African team scored 278 runs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI. Aiden Markram and Reeza Henricks scored 79 and 74 runs respectively whereas David Miller also played a handy inning of 35.

Coming to the Chase, India lost the wicket of skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the 13 runs. Shubman Gill looked in sublime touch as he scored some crisp boundaries but he also lost his wicket after scoring 28 runs.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer then tried to build the partnership and take the Indian run-chase forward. They both started to attack the South African spinners and Ishan Kishan started to deal in boundaries.

The duo added 161 runs for the 3rd wicket and Ishan Kishan got out after scoring impressive 93 runs in 84 deliveries which included 4 fours and 7 sixes. Netizens were mighty impressed with his knock and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the Indian chase, As we write, the Indian team needs 56 runs in 72 deliveries with Shreyas Iyer batting on 81 along with Sanju Samson.

