More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from previous seasons

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be the biggest season yet, with 16 league matches per team. Alongside the expanded schedule, new restrictions on family travel and training apparel have been introduced, making IPL 2026 different from previous editions.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off on March 28, with the final match set for May 31. This season promises to be the largest yet, featuring 84 matches among 10 teams. The opening game will see the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Due to the Assembly elections taking place in five states during April and May, the league's complete schedule is still pending. The states involved include Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, all of which will host IPL matches. Consequently, only the schedule for 20 matches from March 28 to April 12 has been made available.

How many teams are participating?

A total of 10 teams will compete in the league. These teams are Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.

When will the playoffs commence?

While the complete schedule is not yet available, the BCCI has shared sufficient details indicating that the final will take place in Bengaluru on May 31. Based on this information, the first Qualifier is expected to occur on May 26, the Eliminator on May 27, and the second Qualifier on May 29.

How many venues will host the matches?

In comparison to IPL 2025, this season will feature matches in 13 different cities across India. Seven out of the ten teams have selected one home venue each, while Bengaluru, Punjab, and Rajasthan have opted for two home grounds each.

After a gap of 13 years, an IPL match will return to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, which serves as RCB's second home venue. The last game held at Raipur Stadium was between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2013.

Here’s what’s changed:

No more net practice on match day. Teams can’t hit the nets before a match, and they’re not allowed to use another team’s nets either. Even if one group wraps up practice early, the next team can’t just jump onto the pitch and start hitting. That’s off the table.

For travel and safety, players have to use the team bus—no exceptions. Family and friends? They’ll need to stay in the hospitality area.

When it comes to discipline, staff must keep their IDs on them at all times. Don’t bring kids or unauthorized family members into the dugout or onto the field. That’s strictly not allowed.

About the broadcast and dress code, anyone wearing the Orange or Purple Cap has to keep it on during the match. If you’re fielding and want a break from the cap, you still need to wear it for those first two overs each innings. And after the match, sleeveless jerseys are out—so make sure you’re in your proper kit for the presentations.

Also read| 'Iss baar No. 6': Rohit Sharma fires warning to rivals with big promise to Mumbai Indians fans ahead of IPL 2026