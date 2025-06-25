India's loss at Headingley despite scoring 835 runs and achieving five individual centuries has garnered attention due to its remarkable nature. This marked the first instance in Test history where a team lost after scoring five centuries in a match.

On Wednesday, Harshit Rana, the star pacer from India was released from the national team following a five-wicket loss to England at Headingley, as reported by The Times of India. The Indian squad is scheduled to play the second Test at Edgbaston starting July 2, and there was a possibility of Harshit participating due to India's disappointing bowling performance at Headingley; however, that is no longer the case. Harshit, who was initially called up as a precaution, was not seen boarding the team bus to Birmingham with his fellow players.

The Indian team left Leeds by bus at approximately 4 pm IST (11:30 am local time) and is anticipated to arrive in Birmingham by 7 pm IST (2:30 pm local time). The team plans to take a two-day break before resuming training in preparation for the Edgbaston Test, where they aim to equalize the series and move past the defeat at Headingley.

“I haven’t spoken to the chairman selector; I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

“But at the moment, everything looks fine, so if everyone is fine, he would have to fly back," Gambhir added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant all made significant contributions with hundreds, with Pant notably scoring two, yet England executed a remarkable chase of 371 clinching victory by five wickets on Day 5. Ben Duckett's dynamic 149 set the foundation for the record chase, bolstered by solid performances from Zak Crawley and Joe Root.

Although India lost the match after dominating for a significant portion of the five days, there is no immediate cause for concern; however, some adjustments to the playing XI are likely for the Edgbaston Test.

Analysts have called for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the series opener, and he may now take Shardul's place, as the pitch in Birmingham is anticipated to favor spinners.

