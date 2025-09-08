Add DNA as a Preferred Source
More bad news for South Africa after suffering worst ODI defeat vs England as Proteas face ICC punishment for...

After facing a crushing defeat by England, South Africa has another piece of bad news as the ICC has imposed a fine on the Proteas for...

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

South Africa on Sunday suffered their biggest defeat in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against England when the Proteas lost the 3rd and final game in the series by 342 runs. Not only did the Men in Green face their worst defeat in the format, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a fine for a slow over rate in the game at the Rose Bowl. ICC released a statement to announce that South Africa has been fined 5 percent of their match fee. Former India pacer and member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Javagal Srinath, imposed a sanction after the Proteas were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

 

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, related to minimum over rate offences, players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

 

South Africa vs England 3rd ODI

 

In the 3rd and final ODI match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against England. Batting first, the English side posted 414 runs on board in 50 overs with a loss of just five wickets. For England, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell smashed centuries, and Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries, all scoring runs above the strike rate of over 100. For South Africa, only Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj could manage to take two wickets each.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Chasing 415, the Temba Bavuma-led side was crushed by the English bowlers, and the team was bundled out for just 72 runs in the 21st over. For England, Jofra Archer took a 4-wicket haul, and Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse took 3 and 2 wickets respectively. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
