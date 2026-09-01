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'More action off the field': Harsha Bhogle takes savage dig at PCB amid Test chaos

Harsha Bhogle takes a subtle dig at the PCB over the chaos surrounding Pakistan's Test squad, coaching staff and captaincy changes amid the ongoing England series.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

'More action off the field': Harsha Bhogle takes savage dig at PCB amid Test chaos
Harsha Bhogle mocks PCB over Pakistan's latest chaos. (AI-Generated)
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Pakistan cricket is going through a difficult phase currently as it is sitting at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Standings. Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost to England at Lord's by 194 runs on the fourth day of the game, also losing the 3-match series, bringing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) into action. PCB released seven players, along with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, ahead of the third and final match of the series at Edgbaston. Yes, you read it right!

Reacting to the current situation of Pakistan in red-ball cricket, popular Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took a subtle dig at the PCB. Taking to his X handle, Bhogle wrote, ''Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first Test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series. Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready for a Test match. As always, more action off the field!''

See the post:

What did PCB do amid ongoing England tour?

 

After facing an embarrassing defeat by 194 runs at Lord's, PCB released seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. Apart from them, the head coach and bowling coach of the Test faction are also released.

 

Replacing them, five uncapped players, including Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah, have been added to the Test squad. From the white-ball setup, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have been given the added roles of head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

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