Ahead of the 5-match Test series between India and England, former English spinner Monty Panesar has put out his favourite team, which came as a shock to many cricket fans. Check out what he said.

Monty Panesar, the former English left-arm orthodox spinner, surprised every cricket fan when he spoke about his favourite team ahead of the India vs England Test series. Monty believes that under the leadership of Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India will clinch the 5-match Test series by a margin of 2-0. The first Test between India and England is set to be played on June 20 at Headingley, which will also mark the commencement of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. For the first time in many years, the Indian side will be playing without bigwigs like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against a major Test-playing nation. Not only Ro-Ko, but Ravichandran Ashwin will also not be a part of the Indian squad in the upcoming series.

Monty Panesar vouches for India in series against England

Monty Panesar has showcased his faith in the Indian team's capabilities and said that there are some Team India players who gained experience playing on English soil during their stints in the County Championship. Not only this, but Monty also feels that the flat pitches will also add to India's chances of success in the upcoming series.

''Well, I think India has an advantage because they have players who have played County Cricket. I think India are favourites to win and I think they will probably win 2-0. But the key is going to be how they take on the seaming conditions. But also, there is gonna be a lot of hard work. If there are green pitches, I think England are favourites, but if there are flat pitches, I think India has got a chance of winning,'' he said.

Team India's squad for upcoming Test series

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (WK/VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj,

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav