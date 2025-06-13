Former England spinner Monty Panesar has come forward and opined about Team India's strength in the upcoming 5-match Test series without legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Check out what he said.

India is currently on its England tour, where the Shubman Gill-led side will lock horns with the home side in a 5-match Test series, starting June 20. However, this series will be one in many years where Team India is taking on a tough team, and that too without legendary players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. So, will the Indian side be able to clinch the series like a cakewalk or face a tough challenge from the home side? Well, former English spinner Monty Panesar has his own take on the upcoming series. Ahead of the commencement of the series, Panesar made a big claim that England will benefit greatly in the absence of Ro-Ko.

'India will collapse,' claims Monty Panesar

While speaking to the news agency ANI, the former England player said, ''England will benefit from the fact that Virat and Rohit are not playing. Their experience could have been used for India. But they are inexperienced. What happens with inexperience?... How will India play against England? We know how England can play. It's possible that India will collapse.''

However, while putting out his opinion on the strength of the Indian side without Ro-Ko, Panesar also heaped praise on newly-appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill. ''I think Shubman Gill will be a good captain. He will bat well with responsibility. I think he will bat well with responsibility,'' he added.

India squad for Test series against England

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (WK/VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Karun Nair

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Reddy

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav