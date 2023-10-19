Headlines

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for observance of international humanitarian law

Cricket

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

Monty Panesar has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for raising complaints about crowd reception in India, stating that it's just a matter of winning or losing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Monty Panesar has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for raising complaints about crowd reception in India, stating that it's just a matter of winning or losing. After Pakistan lost to India by seven wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, the PCB lodged a complaint concerning visa delays for Pakistani journalists and fans, as well as alleged inappropriate conduct directed at the Pakistan squad.

The PCB has formally protested to the ICC about the visa delays for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans during the ongoing World Cup 2023. They have also raised concerns about inappropriate conduct during the India vs. Pakistan match on October 14, 2023. Monty Panesar expressed his view on the matter, suggesting that it wouldn't be such a significant issue if Pakistan had won the match. He noted that India has defeated Pakistan for the eighth consecutive time in ODI World Cups.

"If Pakistan had won, it wouldn't be as big of an issue, it's just a matter of victory or defeat. Pakistan possesses a strong bowling lineup, but the pressure of the ICC tournament got to them. Even big players can struggle under such pressure, so you need to have courage," Panesar stated. Following Pakistan's defeat, team director Mickey Arthur conveyed his dissatisfaction, remarking that it appeared more like a BCCI event than an ICC tournament.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event, to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' coming through the microphones too often tonight," Arthur remarked.

After the loss to India, Pakistan is set to face Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20, as they aim to make a comeback in the World Cup.

