Months after retirement, former India all-rounder signs up for Lanka Premier League 2026

Team India's former all-rounder will be seen in the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) representing Kandy Royals. Know more about him.

An Indian all-rounder, who retired recently, is set to play in the Lanka Premier League 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/lplt20)

Ahead of its 6th season, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) unveiled a star-studded list of overseas players who are signed for the upcoming edition. Among many overseas players is India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who joined the Kandy Royals for the LPL 2026 season, set to commence on July 17. Shankar joins England's Moeen Ali, Sri Lanka's Angela Matthews, and Wanindu Hasaranga for the sixth season of LPL.

After Shankar joined Kandy Royals, the official social media handles of the franchise shared a special video featuring the former Indian player and wrote, ''You’ve seen him before in the heat of battle…but never like this. Different stage. Same calm fire. Now entering Kandy Royals.''

Take a look

For those unversed, Vijay Shankar has represented Team India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, wherein he claimed a wicket with his very first delivery in the tournament. Shankar recently announced his retirement from international cricket after representing India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2018 and 2019.

Apart from Vijay Shankar, key signings for Kandy Royals include Angelo Matthew (Sri Lanka), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), and Moeen Ali (England). Several other big names are set to feature in LPL 2026, such as Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh).

For the 6th edition of LPL, over 650 overseas players from 21 cricketing nations registered themselves for the tournament. LPL, launched in 2020, will feature five teams, including SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps.