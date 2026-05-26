FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Varun Dhawan superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes explosive remark, compares Badlapur actor to Asrani

'Varun superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Is TMC losing its influence? Mass resignations in municipal bodies widen party cracks, MP attends BJP-led meet

Mass resignations in Bengal's municipal bodies exposes TMC cracks

Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?

Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Months after retirement, former India all-rounder signs up for Lanka Premier League 2026

Team India's former all-rounder will be seen in the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) representing Kandy Royals. Know more about him.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Months after retirement, former India all-rounder signs up for Lanka Premier League 2026
An Indian all-rounder, who retired recently, is set to play in the Lanka Premier League 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/lplt20)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of its 6th season, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) unveiled a star-studded list of overseas players who are signed for the upcoming edition. Among many overseas players is India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who joined the Kandy Royals for the LPL 2026 season, set to commence on July 17. Shankar joins England's Moeen Ali, Sri Lanka's Angela Matthews, and Wanindu Hasaranga for the sixth season of LPL.

After Shankar joined Kandy Royals, the official social media handles of the franchise shared a special video featuring the former Indian player and wrote, ''You’ve seen him before in the heat of battle…but never like this. Different stage. Same calm fire. Now entering Kandy Royals.''

Take a look

For those unversed, Vijay Shankar has represented Team India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, wherein he claimed a wicket with his very first delivery in the tournament. Shankar recently announced his retirement from international cricket after representing India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2018 and 2019.

Apart from Vijay Shankar, key signings for Kandy Royals include Angelo Matthew (Sri Lanka), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), and Moeen Ali (England). Several other big names are set to feature in LPL 2026, such as Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh).

For the 6th edition of LPL, over 650 overseas players from 21 cricketing nations registered themselves for the tournament. LPL, launched in 2020, will feature five teams, including SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Varun Dhawan superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes explosive remark, compares Badlapur actor to Asrani
'Varun superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Is TMC losing its influence? Mass resignations in municipal bodies widen party cracks, MP attends BJP-led meet
Mass resignations in Bengal's municipal bodies exposes TMC cracks
Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?
Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?
Karnataka to see leadership change after Siddaramaiah-DKS summoned to Delhi? Here's what Congress said
Karnataka to see leadership change? Here's what the Congress said
Months after retirement, former India all-rounder signs up for Lanka Premier League 2026
Months after retirement, former India all-rounder signs up for LPL 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement