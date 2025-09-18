Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Ashwin's journey in the IPL started in 2009 with CSK and came full circle in 2025 when he rejoined the franchise, though his chances were limited. Over the course of 221 IPL matches, he took 187 wickets, ranking him as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament.

In a recent update, Ravichandran Ashwin, the recently retired Indian cricket star, is preparing to wear the Indian jersey once more as the crafty spinner will represent Team India in the forthcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The seasoned player has retired from all formats of cricket and has also said farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cricket Hong Kong announced this news through their social media platform, X, and Ashwin will represent the Indian team in the tournament scheduled for November 7-9. He will join several prominent Indian players in this prestigious competition as R Ashwin aims to explore different leagues following his retirement.

What is the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?

The Hong Kong Sixes is a compact six-a-side cricket tournament organized by Cricket Hong Kong. It features distinctive rules that differ from standard T20 tournaments, such as a batter retiring after reaching fifty runs and each fielder bowling one over. The tournament was brought back after a seven-year break in 2024, and the 2025 edition promises to be even more exciting.

R Ashwin's recent IPL retirement

The off-spin bowler has represented several franchises in the Indian Premier League and was most recently seen wearing the Yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, the all-rounder had a lackluster 2025 season, as CSK made a considerable investment to acquire his services.

In nine games, he only managed to secure seven wickets, with an economy rate of 9.13. Over the course of his IPL career, Ashwin played in 221 matches and took 187 wickets.

Before retiring from the IPL, R Ashwin also announced his retirement from international cricket. He played for India in 106 matches and achieved 537 wickets.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan