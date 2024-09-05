Twitter
'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

Cricket

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Singapore's leg-spinner Harsha Bharadwaj took an impressive six wickets for just three runs in four overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history
Courtesy: X
Singapore dominated Mongolia in an ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A match in Bangi, Malaysia on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Singapore bowled out Mongolia for a mere 10 runs, tying the record for the lowest score in a men's T20I, previously set by Isle of Man against Spain in 2023.

Singapore effortlessly chased down the 11-run target in just five balls, securing a resounding nine-wicket victory. The standout performer was Singapore's leg-spinner Harsha Bharadwaj, who took an impressive six wickets for just three runs in four overs, marking the second-best figures in a men's T20I. Bharadwaj made an immediate impact by claiming two wickets in the first over and continued to dominate, taking five of the six wickets Mongolia lost within the powerplay.

Mongolia struggled with five batters scoring ducks, solidifying their position with three of the four lowest totals in men's T20Is, all occurring in 2024. Despite batting for 10 overs, Mongolia could not establish any significant partnerships, with their highest being a three-run last-wicket stand that lasted 11 balls.

In response, Singapore faced an early setback with the loss of captain Manpreet Singh on the first ball. However, Raoul Sharma quickly turned the tide by hitting a six off his first ball. Opener William Simpson then guided Singapore past the modest target with a boundary off the penultimate ball of the first over.

This victory marked Singapore's second win in the competition, while Mongolia suffered their fourth consecutive loss, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Also read| Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

