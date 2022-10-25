'Woh no-ball nahi tha nah': Momin Saqib’s hilarious reaction on no-ball controversy in IND-PAK match goes viral

Image Source: Momin Saqib/Instagram

The Men in Blue kicked up their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Both sides were hoping to win their first game of the tournament. However, India prevailed by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. Momin Saqib, a Pakistani comedian, was there at the stadium to witness the epic battle.

He is a well-known actor and performer who made a name for himself on the internet with his "Maro Mujhe Maro" meme. The match concluded in India's favor, although there was a no-ball controversy in the last over. Following that, Pakistani supporters began to blame the umpire's judgment for their loss to India. Only recently has a video of Momin Saqib gone viral, which fans adored.

Momin Saqib was seen seated alongside several Indian supporters in the video. He was unhappy because he wanted to be sure it wasn't a no-ball. Meanwhile, those Indian supporters sought to soothe him. He even polled his followers on the subject. In response, the supporters sarcastically stated, "It's no ball."

Hearing that, Saqib also claimed that see, their fans are also saying that it was not a no-ball. But, fans found the video very funny as it got viral all over the internet. Momin Saqib was in the Asia Cup 2022 also. He was present in two matches where India took on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Momin also made a funny video with the former Indian player, Irfan Pathan.

Speaking about the match, Pakistan batted first and scored 159 runs in 20 overs for eight wickets. At one point, the Indian batsmen were struggling. However, Virat Kohli delivered a fantastic inning of 82* runs off 53 balls. At the MCG, it guaranteed India's victory over Pakistan. Team India has arrived in Sydney to face the Netherlands on October 27, 2022.

