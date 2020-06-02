'Moments that matter': Suresh Raina posts major throwback photo with CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina took a trip down his memory lane and shared a major throwback photo with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

In the photo, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo can be seen sharing a glaring smile while they pose together during a candid shot.

Raina took to Twitter and wrote: "To Moments that matter #throwback"

HERE IS THE PHOTO:

