'Mera beta deserve karta hai...': Moin Khan gets into ugly spat with Pakistan veteran over latter's comment on Azam Khan

Former Pakistan cricketers Moin Khan and Sikander Bakht got into a heated disagreement during a post-match show following Pakistan's loss to England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Pakistan were defeated by England by five wickets in Melbourne, missing out on a chance to win the World Cup for the second time in their history. The argument between Moin and Bakht started when the former cricketers, who were joined by Abdul Razzaq and Aaqib Javed, were debating Pakistan players competing in international T20 leagues.

Aaqib said that the Pakistan Cricket Board mimicked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by giving No Objection Certificates (NOCs) enabling players to compete in international competitions. However, Sikander Bakht was not convinced.

"IPL didn't allow Indian players to go out and play. They haven't performed in the World Cup since. If you don't let your players play abroad, how will they learn? Only because India do this, our chairman also started issuing NOCs for the same,” Javed said.

Bakht, on the other hand, noted that even England does not allow players to travel abroad during their County season, arguing that it should only happen during the off-season.

"I don't think you should allow them during the season. Even England don't send their players during County season. If you are having cricket season, your players shouldn't go out and play,” Bakht said.

“Aapke sahabzaade jaate hain, vo theek hai (We know, your son plays),” said Bakht.

The former Pakistan player appeared to be responding to Azam Khan's appearance in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League, which took place at the same time when Pakistan hosted the National T20 Cup.

Moin hit back at Bakht for his comment on Azam, saying: It's not about my son. Look at me and then talk, look at me in the eye. You can't compare domestic season with international seasons. My son deserves, that's why he's playing. You're talking nonsense.”

Before things could get any worse between the two, the anchor stepped in to calm the former Pakistan players down and divert the debate elsewhere.

