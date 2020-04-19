Mohun Bagan crowned Hero I-League 2019-20 champions as season gets called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mohun Bagan Atheltic Club has been officially named as the winners of the I-League after the remaining 28 matches were cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The final decision came after Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, All India Football Federation and Chairman, League Committee chaired AIFF League Committee Meeting was held over video conference on April 18.

"The committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020," the AIFF said in a statement.

The Bengal club had already secured the leagye title with four rounds left to be played before the governing body suspended the tournament on March 14 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 spread.

The Committee also recommended that there must be no relegation from the I-League 2019-20 season.

"Hence, recommended to stand by the conclusion of all youth leagues in the current season - the Hero sub-junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League - and start afresh from 2020-21 season," the AIFF release said.

Once the official announcement was made, Mohun Bagan also took to social media and wrote: "We sincerely thank AIFF League committee and @ChennaiCityFC,@minervapunjabfc, @Churchill_Goa,@GokulamKeralaFC,@NerocaFC,@officialtraufc,@AizawlFC,@realkashmirfc for showing exemplary sportsman spirit to formally acknowledge Mohun Bagan as deserving champions of I-League 2019-20"