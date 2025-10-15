Mohsin Naqvi under fire after Asia Cup trophy controversy; ACC chief goes unrecognised: 'Ye coat-pant walo se...'

Over two weeks after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Suryakumar Yadav’s side has yet to receive the trophy and winner’s medals. Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, left the stadium with them after players refused to accept them due to his anti-India stance.

Nearly three weeks have passed since India clinched the Asia Cup 2025, yet they are still without the trophy, as ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi opted to take it home following the turmoil that erupted during the presentation ceremony. India triumphed over Pakistan in the final by seven wickets, but left empty-handed due to Naqvi's stubbornness, as he declined to comply with India's request to receive the trophy from someone representing Pakistan cricket in his role as chairman of the PCB. Since that incident, several discussions have occurred between him and BCCI representatives, but a resolution remains elusive.

As the stalemate over the trophy continues, Naqvi finds himself in a precarious situation. The BCCI is already strategizing to have Naqvi sanctioned by the global cricket community and removed from the ICC board of directors. To complicate matters further, his reputation is suffering significant damage as well.

Prominent former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who has transitioned to commentary and runs his own YouTube channel while appearing on various podcasts, has distanced himself from Naqvi. During a show with the well-known RJ Raunac, Chaudhary did not acknowledge Naqvi, failing to even recognize him, and refrained from mentioning his name. Commenting on the Asia Cup Trophy debacle, Chaudhary stated that he does not know anyone by the name of Mohsin Naqvi and referred to him using a colloquial term.

"Anybody could have handed over the trophy. There were plenty of individuals representing the UAE authority as well. Nothing states that you have to collect the trophy from just one person. It has no mention in the rules but woh Sajjan trophy leke chale gaye (he took away the trophy). Sajjan also has another meaning. Like I said, there's no rule that only one person has to hand over the trophy," Chaudhary said on The Raunac Podcast.

"I don't even know who he is," Chaudhary said when asked if he had ever met him. "I just know Mohsin Raza. I only saw it in the media. Yeh coat pant waalo se zyada milta nahi main (I don't meet people who wear coats and pants). I have never seen a trophy not be given. In local cricket, yes, there must have been instances, but I can't recall."

Chaudhary, who has transitioned to running a YouTube channel following his retirement from umpiring, also discussed the notorious handshake controversy between India and Pakistan.

"There's no such guideline. The handshake culture has come into existence since the last 15-16 years. When I started officiating in the Ranji trophy, there was no such practice. Yes, the captains used to shake hands but not all players. Today, the players shake hands with almost 70 people. This is just a gesture. It's up to you whether you want to or not," Chaudhary explained.

