CRICKET

Mohsin Naqvi to lodge complaint against India over 'provocative behaviour' during U-19 Asia Cup Final

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has accused Indian players of 'provocative behaviour' during the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has accused Indian players of 'provocative behaviour' during the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final match and intends to 'formally' inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about it. During the game, players from both teams were seen engaging in a verbal spat. Not only this, but there was no exchange of handshakes before and after the game.

''Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final. Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate,'' Naqvi said during a reception hosted by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, during a press conference, Pakistan's U-19 cricket team coach Sarfaraz Ahmed also accused Indian players of 'unethical' behaviour during the game. ''India’s behavior regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical. But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action,'' Sarfaraz had said.

''We have played against Indian teams that respected cricket. The way the young boys behaved was disrespectful towards the sport. I clearly told my players that celebrations should be respectful. I wanted the boys to show their ability in this format. I told my boys: Back yourself, let them do what they are doing,'' he further said.

For those unversed, Pakistan defeated India in the U-19 Asia Cup Final by 191 runs to lift their maiden exclusive continental trophy. Meanwhile, the senior teams of India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15.

Advertisement