Mohsin Naqvi to attend India vs Pakistan final? ACC drops major update ahead of Asian Games showdown

The Asian Games men's cricket final between India and Pakistan has grabbed attention as the ACC issues a major update on Mohsin Naqvi's potential attendance. With the blockbuster clash just hours away, questions remain over his presence and the podium protocol surrounding the high-profile encounter.

Mohsin Naqvi, who leads both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will not be present at the Asian Games men's cricket championship match between India and Pakistan, as confirmed by the ACC on Friday. Since India and Pakistan advanced to the final, concerns have mounted regarding Naqvi's attendance and whether the contentious moments from the Men's and Women's Asia Cup tournaments might resurface.

"ACC President Mr Mohsin Naqvi will be unable to attend Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to existing obligations, though he extends his warmest wishes to all four competing teams for the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the ACC announced via social media.

ACC President, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches #ACC pic.twitter.com/Kf6a56ZlLM — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 2, 2026

Naqvi clarified in his statement that prior commitments would prevent his in-person participation at the medal competitions. "I extend my best wishes to all competitors in the gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. While other responsibilities will keep me from attending in Nagoya, I'm eager to witness some spectacular cricket," Naqvi shared in his official remarks.

The bronze-medal contest featuring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Saturday, with the India-Pakistan gold medal match following afterward.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistani cricketers have been notably high since the previous year's Men's Asia Cup. Notably absent have been any pre-match handshakes, a pattern that has persisted. The previous tournament occurred following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

During last year's Men's Asia Cup, the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister. This scenario repeated itself earlier this year when the women's squad, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, similarly refused the trophy presentation with Naqvi standing on the podium.

India claimed victory in the Women's T20 Asia Cup by overcoming Sri Lanka in a thrilling final match. However, the celebration was overshadowed when the trophy presentation ceremony experienced a significant delay of approximately 50 minutes. Naqvi remained largely absent throughout most of the contest, only making a notable impact during the match's final over.

Naqvi demonstrated unwavering determination in his intention to present the trophy, which escalated tensions as two prominent BCCI officials—secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla—were also present at the Dubai International Stadium.

The event concluded with Naqvi presenting the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka; notably, the Indian team did not appear on the field for the ceremony. Saikia and Shukla awarded Nandni Sharma the fielding medal, and the proceedings wrapped up with the broadcaster conducting an interview with Chamari Athapaththu.

Although the broadcaster had previously engaged with Harmanpreet, the final was once more tainted by the underlying controversy surrounding Naqvi's involvement.

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