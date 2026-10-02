FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations

‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI

Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai

Gandhi and my Mother: Makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Mohsin Naqvi to attend India vs Pakistan final? ACC drops major update ahead of Asian Games showdown

The Asian Games men's cricket final between India and Pakistan has grabbed attention as the ACC issues a major update on Mohsin Naqvi's potential attendance. With the blockbuster clash just hours away, questions remain over his presence and the podium protocol surrounding the high-profile encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Mohsin Naqvi to attend India vs Pakistan final? ACC drops major update ahead of Asian Games showdown
File Photo of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohsin Naqvi, who leads both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will not be present at the Asian Games men's cricket championship match between India and Pakistan, as confirmed by the ACC on Friday. Since India and Pakistan advanced to the final, concerns have mounted regarding Naqvi's attendance and whether the contentious moments from the Men's and Women's Asia Cup tournaments might resurface.

"ACC President Mr Mohsin Naqvi will be unable to attend Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to existing obligations, though he extends his warmest wishes to all four competing teams for the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the ACC announced via social media.

Naqvi clarified in his statement that prior commitments would prevent his in-person participation at the medal competitions. "I extend my best wishes to all competitors in the gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. While other responsibilities will keep me from attending in Nagoya, I'm eager to witness some spectacular cricket," Naqvi shared in his official remarks.

The bronze-medal contest featuring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Saturday, with the India-Pakistan gold medal match following afterward.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistani cricketers have been notably high since the previous year's Men's Asia Cup. Notably absent have been any pre-match handshakes, a pattern that has persisted. The previous tournament occurred following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

During last year's Men's Asia Cup, the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister. This scenario repeated itself earlier this year when the women's squad, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, similarly refused the trophy presentation with Naqvi standing on the podium.

India claimed victory in the Women's T20 Asia Cup by overcoming Sri Lanka in a thrilling final match. However, the celebration was overshadowed when the trophy presentation ceremony experienced a significant delay of approximately 50 minutes. Naqvi remained largely absent throughout most of the contest, only making a notable impact during the match's final over.

Naqvi demonstrated unwavering determination in his intention to present the trophy, which escalated tensions as two prominent BCCI officials—secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla—were also present at the Dubai International Stadium.

The event concluded with Naqvi presenting the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka; notably, the Indian team did not appear on the field for the ceremony. Saikia and Shukla awarded Nandni Sharma the fielding medal, and the proceedings wrapped up with the broadcaster conducting an interview with Chamari Athapaththu.

Although the broadcaster had previously engaged with Harmanpreet, the final was once more tainted by the underlying controversy surrounding Naqvi's involvement.

Also read| 'We will surely reach Super 7': Ex-India star takes cheeky swipe at Pakistan’s mindset for 2027 World Cup

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations
‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI
Omani Co-Pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight had only Oman passport, no dual citizenship: Report
Omani Co-Pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight had only Oman passport: Report
US deploys 3 aircraft carriers near Iran: Why will reopening Strait of Hormuz not be easy? How may it impact India?
3 US aircraft carriers near Iran: Why will reopening Strait of Hormuz not easy?
Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai
Gandhi and my Mother: Makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement