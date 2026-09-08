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Mohsin Naqvi to attend Asia Cup final: Will India take trophy from PCB chief?

The Asia Cup trophy could once again become the centre of attention if India reach and win the finals on September 13 in Dubai. Will the Women in Blue accept the winning trophy from Mohsin Navqi or boycott him as the men's side did a year ago?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Mohsin Naqvi to attend Asia Cup final: Will India take trophy from PCB chief?
Will Harmanpreet Kaur-led side accept Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi? (AI-Generated)
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Like the previous year, another closing ceremony of the Asia Cup is set to captivate the attention of millions of cricket fans. Mohsin Naqvi, who is the current chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan's Interior Minister, is set to attend the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be played on September 13 in Dubai. Since Naqvi will be attending the final match of the Asia Cup 2026, he is also likely to present the trophy to the winning side, creating yet another controversial moment in cricket history.

 

The awkward situation would arise if India play the final match and win as well, as Naqvi could once again find himself at the centre of a trophy presentation dilemma. The Indian side would possibly refuse to accept the trophy from Naqvi, creating yet another awkward situation for the ACC chief, where he won't get a chance to personally hand over the winning trophy.

 

Will India accept Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

 

If the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reaches the final and wins the Asia Cup on September 13, the million-dollar question that will arise is whether India accepts the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi or refuses, as the men's side did one year ago.

 

BCCI has not commented on the possible scenario so far; however, the decision to accept the trophy lies completely with the Indian side and its board.

 

What happened during the previous Asia Cup Final?

 

In 2025, during the men's Asia Cup Final, the trophy presentation ceremony became a major talking point of the tournament as the Men in Blue refused to take the winning trophy from Naqvi, as relations between India and Pakistan are currently going through a tense phase following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation by the Indian Army, Operation Sindoor.

 

A similar situation is likely to be repeated this year, as India are the favourites in the ongoing women's tournament, and if they win the final, with Naqvi present at the venue, cricket fans would be experiencing deja vu.

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