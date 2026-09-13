Mohsin Naqvi denied again: India refuse trophy after Women’s Asia Cup win

India’s women’s team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi after their title win, repeating last year’s men’s team snub. Here's what happened.

India have once again refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister of the country. The Indian women's cricket team repeated the same treatment to Mohsin Naqvi after clinching the Asia Cup, as the men's side did to the ACC chief last year.

The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed after the Indian players denied accepting the silverware from Naqvi. Indian players, support staff, and other officials were not even present at the trophy ceremony of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

However, the runners-up Sri Lanka and other match officials were presented with medals at the post-match ceremony. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu received the runners-up cheque of $15,000 from Naqvi at the ceremony. The post-match ceremony was concluded after this, and Naqvi once again became a laughing stock for netizens on social media.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the post-match presentation was concluded and cricket fans found that Indian players were absent from the ceremony, Mohsin Naqvi got brutally trolled on social media. One user shared a clip of Naqvi running away after the conclusion of the ceremony. ''Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Team India refused to take the trophy from him,'' one netizen wrote along with a viral clip.

Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Team India refused to take the trophy from him. pic.twitter.com/3RnbHmtUKP September 13, 2026

Another video of spectators chanting 'Trophy chor, Trophy chor' when they saw Naqvi is doing the rounds on the internet.

Fans chanted “Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor” when they saw Mohsin Naqvi leaving the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XljKlQLVHB — (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

A third user wrote, ''Today... Shahid Afridi and Mohsin Naqvi will hold an Asia Cup victory parade in Lahore.'' Another netizen wrote, ''Mohsin Naqvi told the Pakistan team: "Shameless, you can't win. At least I can steal the trophy and fill the trophy cabinet." Mohsin Naqvi is seeking the Hilal-e-Pakistan award from the Prime Minister.''

Deets about IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

India produced a dominant performance in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final against Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur won the Toss and decided to bat first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, India posted 183/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of an opening 129-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

In reply, Sri Lanka failed to chase down the target and were bundled out for 111 runs. India won the match by 72 runs. For India, Shree Charani took four wickets, while Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma won the Player of the Match award for her 68 runs off 39 balls and one wicket.