Ind vs Pak: MAJOR SETBACK for Pakistan camp, pacer Mohd Wasim Jr ruled out of Asia Cup; Hasan Ali named replacement

Hasan Ali (L), Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has given another injury blow to the Pakistan camp before big clash against India in the Asia CUP 2022.

While bowling at the ICC Academy on Thursday, Wasim, who was also celebrating his 21st birthday, complained of pain in his lower back following which he was sent for scan.

The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis.

The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali, has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.

Hasan Ali had been working on his bowling in the National High Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Wasim has so far featured in 11 T20Is since his debut last July against West Indies. He has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 15.88 and an economy of 8.10.

Wasim was particularly impressive in the home series against Australia this March, where he picked up five wickets in three ODIs as Pakistan overturned a 1-0 deficit to clinch the series.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against India in Dubai on Sunday.