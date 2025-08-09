Twitter
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May of this year. His last Test match took place in Sydney during the fifth Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that game, both teams donned pink-themed jerseys to promote the McGrath Foundation’s cancer awareness campaign.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 07:15 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional

Everyone is aware of the deep admiration Mohammed Siraj holds for Virat Kohli. The Indian pacer has frequently expressed how the 36-year-old has supported him through both good and bad times. Even during his struggles with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli stood by him, and soon enough, the positive outcomes began to manifest. Thanks to his impressive performance in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Siraj earned his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and he has not looked back since.

Earlier this year, Siraj shared an emotional message on Instagram when Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. In his heartfelt post, Siraj referred to Kohli as his “superhero.”

The 31-year-old pacer has become quite popular since achieving a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Oval Test, which helped India secure a narrow six-run victory. Now back in his hometown of Hyderabad, a photo is circulating on social media that highlights Siraj's admiration for Kohli, showcasing his deep respect.

In the image, Siraj is seen relaxing at home. However, what stands out is the signed Virat Kohli jersey displayed on the wall, which is nicely framed. It is worth noting that this jersey commemorates Kohli's final Test match in Sydney against Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Many fans saw the display as a touching tribute to Kohli’s illustrious career and his mentorship of Siraj, symbolizing leadership, inspiration, and legacy passed on from one Indian cricket legend to another.

In the Oval Test, Siraj claimed nine wickets, including five in the second innings against England, contributing significantly to Shubman Gill's India as they achieved a six-run victory, leveling the five-match series at 2-2.

For his outstanding performance, Siraj was named Player of the Match. In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he took 23 wickets, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for both teams.

Due to this remarkable performance, Siraj climbed to the 15th position in the ICC Test Rankings. The 31-year-old stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, leading the pace attack with great responsibility.

