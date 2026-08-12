Mohammed Siraj turns barber for Sarfaraz Khan as India batter makes return, video goes viral

Mohammed Siraj turned barber for returning India batter Sarfaraz Khan in a fun behind-the-scenes moment. A video showing Siraj giving Sarfaraz a haircut has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the lighter side of the Indian cricket team.

Mohammed Siraj’s recent stint as a barber for Sarfaraz Khan has taken social media by storm. In the video, Siraj approaches Sarfaraz with a pair of clippers eager to give him a fresh cu, but Sarfaraz isn’t convinced. He looks pretty nervous almost skeptical of Siraj’s barber skills and you can see him hesitate before finally letting Siraj take a crack at his hair. Siraj doesn’t go it alone, though — he calls in the actual hairstylist for backup mid-haircut, while Sarfaraz keeps looking for an escape route. Once Siraj wraps up his playful session, the professional steps in to finish the job and gives Sarfaraz a proper new look.

The way Mohammed Siraj cuts Sarfaraz Khan’s hair like a big brother.



Also, look at Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s new haircuts for the Ind vs Sl Test series! pic.twitter.com/RGjrXZodAo — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 11, 2026

On the cricketing front, Sarfaraz Khan has stepped in as a replacement for the injured B Sai Sudharsan ahead of India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka. According to the BCCI, Sudharsan is recovering from a right toe stress reaction and is making good progress at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The medical team is keeping a close eye on his recovery.

Sarfaraz, who’s comfortable facing both pace and spin, joined the Indian squad in Colombo for the first Test, which starts August 15. In his six Test appearances, he’s picked up 371 runs at an average of 37.1, including a top score of 150.

He was part of India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad for the Australia tour in 2024-25 but didn’t get a chance in any of the five matches. He also featured in the India A team during their England tour but wasn’t selected for the main Test squad for the five-match series in June-July 2025.

The second and last Test kicks off at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27. India sits fifth in the World Test Championship standings, and they’ll need a strong performance against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the final.

Updated India squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

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