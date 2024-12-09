The incident occurred on the second day of the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval after Siraj dismissed Head for 140 runs from 141 deliveries with a well-executed in-swinging yorker.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are reportedly facing charges from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their heated on-field exchange during the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide. The match concluded in favor of Australia, with the hosts winning by 10 wickets to even the series at 1-1.

The incident occurred on the second day of the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval after Siraj dismissed Head for 140 runs from 141 deliveries with a well-executed in-swinging yorker. Siraj's celebratory actions towards Head, including a stare and a gesture towards the dressing room, sparked a confrontation between the two players. Head responded by exchanging words with Siraj, leading to a tense moment on the field.

Reports from The Daily Telegraph suggest that both players will be required to attend a disciplinary hearing to address their behavior during the match. Fortunately, it is unlikely that either Head or Siraj will face suspension, as verbal altercations typically result in lesser penalties under the ICC's Code of Conduct.

The disagreement between Head and Siraj extended beyond the cricket field, with Head revealing in a post-match interview that he had complimented Siraj on his bowling before being dismissed.

“It probably (went) a little bit far; that’s why I’m disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn’t do that. [It’s] not the way I’d like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did,” Head said during the press conference.

However, Siraj refuted Head's claim prior to the start of the third day's play, asserting that he was subjected to abuse by the centurion.

“When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV, too," he told Star Sports. “I only celebrated at the start; I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right, it’s a lie that he only said ‘well bowled’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone; it’s not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all.”

The two players crossed paths on the field during Day 3 of the match, specifically during India's second innings. It appeared that they exchanged amicable words, signaling a resolution to their previous conflict.

