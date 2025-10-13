Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?
Pakistan: 10 protestors killed, many injured amid clashes between security forces, TLP members; know what happened so far
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway
Mohammed Siraj surpasses Blessing Muzarabani in major Test milestone to become...
Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'
Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details
Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?
Dhanteras 2025: Is buying gold and silver coins this Diwali smart investment or just tradition?
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations
Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more
CRICKET
Mohammed Siraj is on a roll in the second Test match against the West Indies as well. With three wickets in both innings of the New Delhi Test, Siraj has now become...
Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday surpassed Zimbabwe's speedster Blessing Muzarabani to become the highest wicket-taker in 2025 in the longest format of the game. He achieved this milestone after he scalped Shai Hope's wicket during Session 2 of Day 4 of the ongoing New Delhi Test.
In the 8 matches so far in 2025, Siraj has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.91. Out of the 262.3 overs he bowled, 39 of them were maidens, where he leaked 996 runs. His best figure of 2025 is 70/6. He also has two 4-wicket hauls and two 5-wicket hauls in 2025.
Comparing it with Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer has taken 36 wickets in the 9 matches he played in the year. He has bowled 47 maidens and leaked 1,031 runs so far. His best figures for the year is 58/7. He also took three 5-wicket hauls during the season.
Meanwhile, in the 2nd and final Test in the two-match series with the West Indies, Team India are in a dominating position and need 121 runs to win the game. Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and opted to bat first. The Indian side decimated the Windies bowling lineup and posted 518 runs on board, losing just 5 wickets.
In reply, the West Indies were bundled out at 248 in their first innings, and the Indian side enforced follow-on. In their second innings, WI scored 390 runs and gave a 121-run target to India.
Will Team India finish off the game on the fourth day itself, or will the game go on to the last day in New Delhi?