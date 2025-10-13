Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mohammed Siraj surpasses Blessing Muzarabani in major Test milestone to become...

Mohammed Siraj is on a roll in the second Test match against the West Indies as well. With three wickets in both innings of the New Delhi Test, Siraj has now become...

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj has taken 37 wickets so far in 2025
Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday surpassed Zimbabwe's speedster Blessing Muzarabani to become the highest wicket-taker in 2025 in the longest format of the game. He achieved this milestone after he scalped Shai Hope's wicket during Session 2 of Day 4 of the ongoing New Delhi Test.

 

Mohammed Siraj in 2025 so far

 

In the 8 matches so far in 2025, Siraj has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.91. Out of the 262.3 overs he bowled, 39 of them were maidens, where he leaked 996 runs. His best figure of 2025 is 70/6. He also has two 4-wicket hauls and two 5-wicket hauls in 2025.

 

Comparing it with Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer has taken 36 wickets in the 9 matches he played in the year. He has bowled 47 maidens and leaked 1,031 runs so far. His best figures for the year is 58/7. He also took three 5-wicket hauls during the season.

 

Meanwhile, in the 2nd and final Test in the two-match series with the West Indies, Team India are in a dominating position and need 121 runs to win the game. Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and opted to bat first. The Indian side decimated the Windies bowling lineup and posted 518 runs on board, losing just 5 wickets.

 

 

In reply, the West Indies were bundled out at 248 in their first innings, and the Indian side enforced follow-on. In their second innings, WI scored 390 runs and gave a 121-run target to India.

 

Will Team India finish off the game on the fourth day itself, or will the game go on to the last day in New Delhi?

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
