Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, marking the return of Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. However, senior pacer Mohammed Shami misses out as selectors make key calls ahead of the series.

The BCCI’s Senior Men's Selection Committee has made an official announcement regarding a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which kicks off on January 11, 2026. This announcement highlights several notable returns, but it also draws attention to a significant absence in the pace lineup.

The spotlight is on the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. Siraj, a key figure in the Indian bowling attack across all formats, is back to spearhead the pace unit alongside emerging talents. His knack for securing early breakthroughs during the powerplay will be crucial against a formidable New Zealand top order.

Also noteworthy is Shreyas Iyer’s return, who has been appointed as the team’s Vice-Captain. However, Iyer’s participation hinges on receiving final fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). After completing extensive rehabilitation for an abdominal injury, the team management is keen to reintegrate their middle-order specialist, especially with his leadership role now solidified as Shubman Gill's deputy.

The most significant point of discussion, however, is the exclusion of Mohammed Shami. Despite rampant speculation about his return following recovery from a long-term injury, Shami has not made it to the 15-member roster. This choice indicates that the selectors are adopting a cautious strategy with the veteran pacer, possibly aiming for his complete fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup or future Test matches.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming in February, the BCCI has decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The board has confirmed that Pandya has not yet been cleared to bowl his full quota of 10 overs in ODIs, resulting in the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy as the seam-bowling all-rounder.

The squad also includes Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, while Rishabh Pant continues to be a wicketkeeping option alongside KL Rahul.

India's ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

