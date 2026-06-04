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Mohammed Siraj set for Afghanistan Test? India coach drops major hint on pacer's availability

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Mohammed Siraj set for Afghanistan Test? India coach drops major hint on pacer's availability

Mohammed Siraj received a major fitness update from India’s coaching staff ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The development offers clarity on the pacer’s availability as Team India finalises its plans for the upcoming red-ball assignment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj set for Afghanistan Test? India coach drops major hint on pacer's availability
Mohammed Siraj (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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India's one-off Test match against Afghanistan is just under two days away, and in anticipation of the red-ball showdown, Team India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has shared significant insights regarding the probable starting lineup. He also offered an important update on Mohammed Siraj's fitness status. From June 6 to June 10, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match at the Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. It will be intriguing to see the playing XI for this match, as many new names are included in the squad this time.

There have been numerous reports and speculations suggesting uncertainty surrounding Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in the lineup, as the management might opt to rest him due to his workload. Siraj participated in the IPL 2026 season with the Gujarat Titans, playing 17 matches for the team. It was reported that he was under the watchful eye of the medical staff after arriving in Chandigarh with the squad.

Nevertheless, Doeschate provided an update, confirming that the star pacer is fit to participate in the Test match. This is excellent news for the home team, especially since Bumrah is being rested for the series; Siraj's experience will be vital for the side led by Shubman Gill.

Doeschate also mentioned that either Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey is anticipated to play alongside the seasoned duo of Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

"Mohammed Siraj is fit and good to go. As far as two new spinners (Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey) are concerned, there is small chance that both will play. We haven't finalised who among the two will play alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar," said India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate in the pre-match press conference.

India vs Afghanistan Test Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi

Also read| Who is India’s youngest T20I debutant? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could soon break historic record

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