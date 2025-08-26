Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep telling him you are...'

Siraj commented on his bond with Gill and said, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time."

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has commented on his close ties with Test captain Shubman Gill, highlighting both their on-field understanding and off-field camaraderie. In a recent interview with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Siraj commented on his bond with Gill and said, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together. He's also the captain of the Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you're my bunny."

Mohammed Siraj on his bond with Shubman Gill

Siraj further added, "Our understanding is very easy, and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don't, and vice versa. I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team."

Siraj's remarks underline the deep connection between the two cricketers, who have risen together through India A.

Shubman Gill's test captaincy

In his first Test captaincy assignment, Gill led his side to a famous 2-2 draw against England. His next assignment will be two Tests against the West Indies at home, scheduled to be held in October this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...