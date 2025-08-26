Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep telling him you are...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...

Exclusive: Swara Bhasker, Fawad Ahmad on Pati Patni aur Panga, next reality show in politician's wishlist: 'Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi'

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

Weather today: MET issues advisory for continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp rise in water levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep telling him you are...'

Siraj commented on his bond with Gill and said, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep telling him you are...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has commented on his close ties with Test captain Shubman Gill, highlighting both their on-field understanding and off-field camaraderie. In a recent interview with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Siraj commented on his bond with Gill and said, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together. He's also the captain of the Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you're my bunny." 

Mohammed Siraj on his bond with Shubman Gill

Siraj further added, "Our understanding is very easy, and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don't, and vice versa. I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team."

Siraj's remarks underline the deep connection between the two cricketers, who have risen together through India A.

Shubman Gill's test captaincy

In his first Test captaincy assignment, Gill led his side to a famous 2-2 draw against England. His next assignment will be two Tests against the West Indies at home, scheduled to be held in October this year.

(With inputs from ANI) 

READ | Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ek Chatur Naar trailer review: 'Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor', her cat-and-mouse game with Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses netizens
Ek Chatur Naar trailer: Divya Khosla cat-and-mouse game with Neil impresses fans
Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities
Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalur
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home at time of Nikki Bhati's death
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home
Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here
Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mu
Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for 4 days this week - Note the dates
Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for four days this week
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE