Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh

Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from NDA, 'Ho nyay agar toh....'

BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...; check details

Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video g

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

His figures of 4/40 and 3/31 in the first Test in Ahmedabad helped India secure a commanding innings and 140-run victory, and marked Siraj crossing the 700 rating points threshold for the first time in his Test career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohammed Siraj’s impressive streak in red-ball cricket shows no signs of abating. The Indian fast bowler surged three spots to 12th in the latest ICC Test Rankings following an outstanding display in the first Test against the West Indies, where he dismantled their batting lineup with a seven-wicket haul. His explosive spells not only established India’s supremacy but also earned him a new career-high rating of 718, showcasing his steady rise as one of the most dependable fast bowlers in the world today.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to assert his dominance at the top of the rankings after taking three wickets in the same Test against the West Indies.

Indian batsmen also made significant strides in the batting rankings following strong performances in the Ahmedabad Test. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a new career-best in the ICC Test rankings, climbing six places to 25th after his unbeaten century in the opening Test against the West Indies.

KL Rahul also shone with a century, moving up four spots to 35th among Test batters, although Joe Root remains the leader in this category. Jadeja further cemented his position as the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, widening his lead over the competition, while fellow Indian Washington Sundar edged closer to the elite ranks, rising four places to 11th overall.

Meanwhile, India asserted their dominance over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, excelling in all three facets of the game. Jadeja once again demonstrated his immense worth to the Indian team, complementing his unbeaten century with a remarkable four-wicket haul as India triumphed over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening Test.

After India declared at 448/5, the visitors crumbled under pressure, bowled out for a mere 146 in their second innings after trailing by a daunting 286 runs. Jadeja’s 4/54 led the charge, leaving the Windies with no answers to India’s overwhelming dominance.

Also read| IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor, says 'seven planes were shot down...'
Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates
Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match
Why CAT Toppers Choose Online Coaching: 73% Favor Digital
Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'
Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations, reveals real reason for police's presence: 'Bhram failaya gaya ki maine..'
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE