Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

His figures of 4/40 and 3/31 in the first Test in Ahmedabad helped India secure a commanding innings and 140-run victory, and marked Siraj crossing the 700 rating points threshold for the first time in his Test career.

Mohammed Siraj’s impressive streak in red-ball cricket shows no signs of abating. The Indian fast bowler surged three spots to 12th in the latest ICC Test Rankings following an outstanding display in the first Test against the West Indies, where he dismantled their batting lineup with a seven-wicket haul. His explosive spells not only established India’s supremacy but also earned him a new career-high rating of 718, showcasing his steady rise as one of the most dependable fast bowlers in the world today.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to assert his dominance at the top of the rankings after taking three wickets in the same Test against the West Indies.

Indian batsmen also made significant strides in the batting rankings following strong performances in the Ahmedabad Test. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a new career-best in the ICC Test rankings, climbing six places to 25th after his unbeaten century in the opening Test against the West Indies.

KL Rahul also shone with a century, moving up four spots to 35th among Test batters, although Joe Root remains the leader in this category. Jadeja further cemented his position as the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, widening his lead over the competition, while fellow Indian Washington Sundar edged closer to the elite ranks, rising four places to 11th overall.

Meanwhile, India asserted their dominance over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, excelling in all three facets of the game. Jadeja once again demonstrated his immense worth to the Indian team, complementing his unbeaten century with a remarkable four-wicket haul as India triumphed over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening Test.

After India declared at 448/5, the visitors crumbled under pressure, bowled out for a mere 146 in their second innings after trailing by a daunting 286 runs. Jadeja’s 4/54 led the charge, leaving the Windies with no answers to India’s overwhelming dominance.

