Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

The Oval Test cemented Siraj as one of India’s top Test bowlers and saw Prasidh Krishna establish himself on the international stage, both being recognized for their resilience and match-winning spells in high-pressure moments.

India's leading fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reached his highest career ranking according to the latest ICC Test rankings, following his outstanding performances in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval. Siraj ascended 12 places after claiming nine wickets in the match, which included a five-wicket haul, contributing to the visitors' victory by six runs and leveling the series at 2-2.

The team led by Ollie Pope required only 35 runs to secure the win, and with four wickets still in hand, a fired-up Siraj, who was named Player of the Match for taking three wickets, including that of Gus Atkinson, played a crucial role in achieving a memorable victory for the visitors. Previously, Siraj's best ICC ranking was 16th, which he attained last year.

Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has managed his workload by participating in only three Test matches, retained his top ranking with a score of 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also reached a career-high ranking of 59th, as he and Siraj became the second Indian pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test match, a feat last accomplished by Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna in 1969 against Australia.

India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has re-entered the top five Test batter rankings after scoring his second century of the series at the Oval.

Jaiswal moved up three positions, accumulating 792 points. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the only Indian batter in the top 10 rankings, has dropped to eighth place after missing the fifth and final Test due to a foot injury.

England's star batter Joe Root has regained his top position after scoring his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's innings of 111 runs off 98 balls has propelled him to second place.

Also read| Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers