Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'

Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments

US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

The Oval Test cemented Siraj as one of India’s top Test bowlers and saw Prasidh Krishna establish himself on the international stage, both being recognized for their resilience and match-winning spells in high-pressure moments.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

TRENDING NOW

India's leading fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reached his highest career ranking according to the latest ICC Test rankings, following his outstanding performances in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval. Siraj ascended 12 places after claiming nine wickets in the match, which included a five-wicket haul, contributing to the visitors' victory by six runs and leveling the series at 2-2.

The team led by Ollie Pope required only 35 runs to secure the win, and with four wickets still in hand, a fired-up Siraj, who was named Player of the Match for taking three wickets, including that of Gus Atkinson, played a crucial role in achieving a memorable victory for the visitors. Previously, Siraj's best ICC ranking was 16th, which he attained last year.

Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has managed his workload by participating in only three Test matches, retained his top ranking with a score of 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also reached a career-high ranking of 59th, as he and Siraj became the second Indian pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test match, a feat last accomplished by Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna in 1969 against Australia.

India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has re-entered the top five Test batter rankings after scoring his second century of the series at the Oval.

Jaiswal moved up three positions, accumulating 792 points. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the only Indian batter in the top 10 rankings, has dropped to eighth place after missing the fifth and final Test due to a foot injury.

England's star batter Joe Root has regained his top position after scoring his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's innings of 111 runs off 98 balls has propelled him to second place.

Also read| Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
New Delhi, India, August 4, 2025: Not just any Ayurvedic brand, but the new-age
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE