Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Mai bhi maar dunga chakka': Mohammed Siraj reacts after Axar Patel's heroics in 2nd ODI

Team India won the second ODI against West Indies after Axar Patel clobbered a huge six on the fourth ball of the final over, which sealed the series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Mai bhi maar dunga chakka': Mohammed Siraj reacts after Axar Patel's heroics in 2nd ODI
Mohammed Siraj recalls Axar Patel's big-hitting during IND vs WI 2nd ODI

Team India were made to sweat it out once again by the West Indies as they registered yet another nail-biting finish in the second ODI on Sunday. Axar Patel was the hero of the match as he clobbered a huge six towards long-off to wrap up a 2-wicket win, and thereby helping India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. 

Credit must go to the West Indies for dominating the chase, however, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson's partnership allowed India a passage back in the contest. The lower-order batsmen also contributed as the match reached the final over, with the Men in Blue needing 8 runs to win. 

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were in the middle, with Yuzvendra Chahal waiting in the dugout. In a recent video shared by the BCCI, Siraj opened up about the nail-biting finish, and how Axar's hitting inspired him as well. 

READ| Fans chant Dinesh Karthik's name in front of Murali Vijay, watch his unexpected reaction

Incidentally, during the final over, Axar was on strike, and on the second ball, he played the ball towards deep mid-wicket, and the all-rounder wanted two runs, as Siraj would've come on strike and being a bowler he certainly would've been under pressure given the occasion. 

Siraj revealed how the manner in which Axar was talking passionately about crossing the finish line, gave him the motivation he needed. The pacer felt he could have smashed a big hit, but sensibly, he took a single and allowed the all-rounder to finish the job.

"Axar ko dekh ke lag raha tha ki jaise woh baat kar raha tha, jaise woh pumped tha, alag hi feel ho raha tha. Mujhe bhi feel ho raha tha hi mai bhi maar dunga chakka. But sensible yehi tha ki mera single lena," said Siraj. 

READ| IND vs WI: Fans seen holding 'Miss You Virat Kohli' poster during 2nd ODI

Undoubtedly, he was right in doing so, as Axar smashed a low-full toss delivery out of the park, winning the match for India. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.