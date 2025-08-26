Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'

In the India vs England Test series, Siraj took 16 wickets in the two Tests where Bumrah was absent. Now the star pacer has finally opened up about his performance in the absence of Bumrah. Read here to know

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
Mohammed Siraj was a key player for India in the recent five-match Test series against England, playing in all five matches and securing 23 wickets. This performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy matched Jasprit Bumrah's record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a Test series in England. In the final match, Siraj's nine wickets (four in the first innings and five in the second) helped Shubman Gill's team defend a score of 374, leading to a six-run win. Siraj's efforts earned him the Player of the Match award.

In the series, Siraj took 16 wickets in the two Tests where Bumrah was absent. His strong performance with the ball, especially without the world's top-ranked Test bowler, was unexpected by many cricket fans.

What Siraj said on performing better in the absence of Bumrah?

In a recent interview with RevSportz, the 31-year-old fast bowler from Hyderabad discussed his performances in England. He said, "When I get an opportunity to shoulder responsibility, even if you look at a mundane series, my performance always grows. Responsibility gives me a different kind of joy, and boosts my confidence."

The star pacer further said,"I told you at Edgbaston that people are talking about me, and it’s time to make all that talk stop. I usually am very aware of what I’m doing, and do not pay heed to what people are saying because people do not know my struggle. Despite that, I thought it’s time to stop such talk because it was getting too much."

 

Siraj explained that he performs better in the absence of Bumrah because he has more faith in himself to support the team, and he shares this sentiment with his teammates.

“With Jassi Bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) not being there due to his back injury and his workload being managed, I tried my bit to keep the positivity in the bowling unit. Whenever I was talking to my teammates, Akash Deep and all, I was trying to spread the belief that we can do it. We can repeat what we have done already,” Siraj explained.

Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah faced criticism for missing matches during the recent Test series against England. The fast bowler is scheduled to return to T20Is in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, following India's World Cup victory in 2024, where he was named Player of the Tournament with 15 wickets.

Bumrah's return strengthens India's prospects of retaining their Asia Cup title. Under the new captain, Suryakumar Yadav, India has yet to lose a series, and this record could continue in the Asia Cup, given the team's strength.

 

