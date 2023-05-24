Search icon
Mohammed Siraj jets off to London for WTC Final after RCB's bitter exit from IPL 2023

As a pacer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Siraj was a standout player this season, having taken 19 wickets in 14 appearances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Image Source: Screengrab

Mohammed Siraj has embarked on a journey to England to commence preparations for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The red-ball showdown is set to take place at the prestigious Kennington Oval in London on June 7.

Siraj commenced his journey from Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 24, and his flight was scheduled to land at Dubai International Airport, from where the Indian pacer will continue his journey to London. Siraj even shared a sneak peek of his flight on his Instagram Stories.

After completing his IPL duties, Mohammad Siraj has now shifted his focus to the upcoming international assignment. As a pacer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Siraj was a standout player this season, having taken 19 wickets in 14 appearances. Despite his team's early exit from the tournament on May 21, Siraj's impressive performance has earned him a spot on the Indian team for the World Test Championship Final.

As the right-arm quick, Siraj's skills will be put to the test as he faces off against the formidable Aussie side. Indian fans are eagerly anticipating his performance, hoping that he can continue his impressive form and help India secure their first-ever WTC title.

After completing their IPL assignments, Indian cricketers were granted a well-deserved day off. Those who were eliminated from the franchise tournament by May 20 were the first to depart for the UK on May 23. Among them were notable players such as Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat also left on the same day, but on a different flight.

To assist the team during their preparations, Aniket Chaudhary and Akash Deep were selected as net bowlers. Tushar Deshpande, a pacer for the Chennai Super Kings, was also chosen but will be unable to join the team due to CSK's qualification for the final of the IPL 2023. Cheteshwar Pujara, who currently represents Sussex in county cricket, will join the Indian team on May 26.

