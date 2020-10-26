Mohammed Siraj included in India Test squad for Australia tour

A big call for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Mohammed Siraj as he has been added to the Test squad for India's tour of Australia.

Siraj was the hero in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he bowled a spell of 4-2-8-3.

Siraj's first three wickets came without conceding a run as he became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a single game. RCB restricted KKR to 84/8 and chased down the target in 13.3 overs.

Chris Morris, his teammate said, “Siraj worked hard with Dale Steyn to get his seam position right. To see Siraj execute that in the match was incredible. The impressive thing about the Indian fast bowlers is their work rate. They just bowl, bowl and bowl.”

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

The Indian squad will tour Australia for a two-month-long series featuring four Tests; three ODIs and T20Is. The limited-overs is likely to be held entirely in Sydney and Canberra which will be followed by a four-match Test series.

The dates and schedule for the tour is yet to be officially confirmed by Cricket Australia and BCCI.