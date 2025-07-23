Mohammed Siraj finally breaks silence on India-Pakistan controversy in WCL, pacer's three-word reply goes viral

During a pre-match press conference for the fourth Test between India and England, Mohammed Siraj was questioned about the recent controversy in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where a match between India and Pakistan was cancelled. Check below to know what India's star pacer said.

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj was questioned during a pre-match press conference for the fourth Test between India and England about the recent controversy in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where a match between India and Pakistan was cancelled.

What Mohammed Siraj said on India-Pakistan controversy in WCL?

Siraj appeared surprised by the question and responded, "I don't know." Despite his discomfort, the journalist continued to press the issue, asking if India would play Pakistan in ICC events. The star pacer again replied, "I don't know what to say."

What is WCL controversy?

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), a private league for retired players, planned a match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 20, at Edgbaston. However, the match faced significant criticism in India, occurring shortly after the Pahalgam Terror attacks.

Following the withdrawal of some Indian players, the match was cancelled. The league is not affiliated with the BCCI or the ICC. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Harshit Tomar co-own the tournament.

India to face Pakistan in upcoming matches?

The 2025 Asia Cup's status is uncertain, potentially featuring India and Pakistan for the first time since the recent conflict. The tournament's location and timing are still undecided, although India is the official host, it will likely be held in a neutral country.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to compete against each other in the 2025 Women's World Cup and the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.

IND vs ENG Test series

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on his dismissal in the Lord's Test, Siraj told the media, "It obviously hurts when you get out despite middling the ball. The way our (Ravindra Jadeja's and my) partnership was going, I felt I wouldn't get out. I was that confident. But unfortunately, it didn't happen that way, and I was extremely disappointed. Had we won the game from there, it would have been a different result altogether."

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs. Now, the visitors will take on the Ben Stokes-led side in the fourth Test of the series which will be played at Old Trafford from July 23.